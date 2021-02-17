Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VUZI. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Vuzix from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vuzix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of VUZI opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. Vuzix has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $842.73 million, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vuzix by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter worth about $46,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality.

