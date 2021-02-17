Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $171.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vulcan reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted EBITDA grew 4% despite a decline in revenues. Regardless of volume swings, Vulcan intends to improve 2021 unit profitability in aggregates. Improvement in pricing helped the company achieve 5% growth in industry-leading unit profitability and adjusted EBITDA (up 4.2%) in 2020. Prudent cost management and aggregates price growth helped Vulcan to drive margin expansion. Residential end markets remain a bright spot. The company is also benefiting from growth in heavy industrial projects such as data centers and warehouses. However, lower shipment is a cause of concern. Although it expects the trends to gradually improve through 2021, it expects aggregates shipments between down 2% and up 2% compared with 2020 levels.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.41. 11,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,065. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $168.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 38,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after buying an additional 177,288 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,198,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

