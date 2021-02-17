VouchForMe (IPL) Market Capitalization Achieves $176,366.05

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $176,366.05 and approximately $1,293.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00061676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.57 or 0.00834456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00027559 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00045640 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.51 or 0.04878596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00044721 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00015969 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

IPL is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

