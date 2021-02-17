Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) was up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 348,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 187,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Several research analysts have commented on VVOS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000.

About Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.