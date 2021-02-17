Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VIV. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €31.06 ($36.54).

Shares of EPA VIV opened at €30.69 ($36.11) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.09. Vivendi SA has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

