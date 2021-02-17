Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIVHY. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivendi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

VIVHY opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

