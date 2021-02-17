Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the January 14th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMAC opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Vistas Media Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17.

Get Vistas Media Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.