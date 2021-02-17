Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in Visa by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 24,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

NYSE:V opened at $207.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.23. The firm has a market cap of $405.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

