Vidulum (VDL) Achieves Market Cap of $183,270.86

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Vidulum has a total market cap of $183,270.86 and $17,975.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000852 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

