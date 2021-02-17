VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Up 33.3% in January

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 124.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,095 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIZ traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $33.33.

