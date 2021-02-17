Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,880 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,880 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of American Woodmark worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 137,796 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,678,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $117.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.89.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

