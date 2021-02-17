Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 926,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 270,876 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $85,606.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,826.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

