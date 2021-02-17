Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,479 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

