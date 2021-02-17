Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 630,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth approximately $532,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $8,616,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $464,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.