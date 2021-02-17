Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 27,467 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Provident Financial Services worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

PFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

