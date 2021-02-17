Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 18,500 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Avista by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Avista by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 40,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Avista by 71.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Avista by 183.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 15.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $851,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

