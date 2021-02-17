VICI Properties (VICI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect VICI Properties to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

