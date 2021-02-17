VIBE Market Cap Reaches $2.27 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 139% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $274,917.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 66.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00061410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.62 or 0.00839178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00027477 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00045232 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.31 or 0.04911250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00045687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00016045 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

