Viacoin (VIA) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.04 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $17.04 million and approximately $438,717.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001402 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.49 or 0.00441474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,386 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

