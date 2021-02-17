Viacoin Price Tops $0.70 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001428 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $16.33 million and $704,046.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.68 or 0.00426737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,378 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

