Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.29.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $1,484,659.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,241.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 44,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $3,203,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

