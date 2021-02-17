Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $245,000 Investment in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,144,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 56,858 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 48,193 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $159.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 347.30 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $171.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.58.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,145,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,086.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 244,778 shares of company stock worth $31,307,724 over the last ninety days. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

