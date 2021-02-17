Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $146.01 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.