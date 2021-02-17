Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Shares of J stock opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.72. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

