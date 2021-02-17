Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 217 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

