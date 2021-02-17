Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of -88.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.