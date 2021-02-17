Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CEO David Martin Roberts Sells 10,000 Shares

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,248,328.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Martin Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

On Thursday, January 14th, David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00.

On Monday, December 14th, David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $132,800.00.

Shares of VRRM stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 519,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,260. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRRM. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.