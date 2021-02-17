Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,540,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,603 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,293,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 537,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 228.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 514,328 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPK opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

