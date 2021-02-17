Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $359,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 196,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.