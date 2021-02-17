Verity Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,067,000 after buying an additional 1,447,697 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10,728.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,025 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,099 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,422,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,350,000 after purchasing an additional 826,989 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

