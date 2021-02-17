Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $257,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 122,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

