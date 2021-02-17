Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 53,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $188.36 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.77.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

