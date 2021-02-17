Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

