Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Trading Up 7.4%

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s share price was up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 1,349,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,447,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VERO shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $163.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.62.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 104.71%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.