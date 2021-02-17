Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.3% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $359.29. 104,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,061. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $362.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

