Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stake Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLV. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of BLV opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.81. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

