Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $142.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

