Valor Resources Limited (VAL.AX) (ASX:VAL) Insider George Bauk Acquires 27,333,333 Shares

Valor Resources Limited (VAL.AX) (ASX:VAL) insider George Bauk acquired 27,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$82,000.00 ($58,571.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Get Valor Resources Limited (VAL.AX) alerts:

Valor Resources Limited (VAL.AX) Company Profile

Valor Resources Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral resource properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Berenguela project located in the Puno Department of southeastern Peru; and Picha project, which consists of 3,000 hectare exploration concession located in the Moquegua Department of southern Peru.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Valor Resources Limited (VAL.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valor Resources Limited (VAL.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.