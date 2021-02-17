Valor Resources Limited (VAL.AX) (ASX:VAL) Insider George Bauk Acquires 27,333,333 Shares

Valor Resources Limited (VAL.AX) (ASX:VAL) insider George Bauk acquired 27,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$82,000.00 ($58,571.43).
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.
Valor Resources Limited (VAL.AX) Company Profile
