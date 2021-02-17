USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $644,496.03 and $1,221.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,197.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $715.27 or 0.01370310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.29 or 0.00469930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000491 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009071 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003719 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

