USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot Sells 1,916 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $182,748.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,004.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average is $79.25.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 7.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

