USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USA Compression Partners news, CEO Jack H. Brier acquired 32,000 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $30,550.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,200.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth about $2,029,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 320,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 120,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 23.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 65.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 39,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

