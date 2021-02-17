US Bancorp DE Sells 3,244 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,943 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after purchasing an additional 753,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after purchasing an additional 112,257 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 540,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $182,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 469,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,408,000 after buying an additional 39,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after buying an additional 249,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $386.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.96 and a 200-day moving average of $342.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $391.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.07.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

