US Bancorp DE Acquires 17,494 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

BATS IBMM opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09.

