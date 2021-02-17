Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.41

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.41 and traded as high as C$5.31. Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) shares last traded at C$5.22, with a volume of 1,057,866 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$704.39 million and a PE ratio of 12.46.

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($1.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Uranium Participation Corporation acquired 35,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.39 per share, with a total value of C$155,986.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 616,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,710,174.41. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 375,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,907.

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) Company Profile (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

