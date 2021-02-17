Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce $97.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.51 million to $97.60 million. Upwork posted sales of $80.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $364.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.98 million to $365.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $437.51 million, with estimates ranging from $436.71 million to $438.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upwork.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,464,841.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,103.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,591 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $127,947.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,924 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,814 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.42. 115,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Upwork has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $60.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

