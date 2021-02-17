(UPGI) (OTCMKTS:UPGI) Trading 0.5% Higher

(UPGI) (OTCMKTS:UPGI)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.23. 8,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 7,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23.

(UPGI) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UPGI)

UNIVERSAL POWER GROUP, INC.’s supply chain services include procurement, warehousing, inventory management, distribution, fulfillment, and value-added services such as sourcing, custom battery pack assembly, coordination of battery recycling efforts, custom kitting, and product development. UPG’s range of product offerings include proprietary brands of industrial and consumer batteries of all chemistries, chargers, related portable power products, 12-volt DC accessories, and security products such as alarm panels, perimeter controls, speakers, sirens, and more.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for (UPGI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (UPGI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.