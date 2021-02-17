United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend payment by 18.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $138.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $777.19 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.57. United States Lime & Minerals has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $140.65.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,797 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $196,807.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,203 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $241,338.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,400 shares of company stock worth $593,672. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

