United States Cellular (USM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect United States Cellular to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Shares of USM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,440. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

