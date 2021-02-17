United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,098 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.73. The company had a trading volume of 36,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,454. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $138.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.