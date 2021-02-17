United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

UPS stock opened at $161.75 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

